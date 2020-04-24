Local doctors donate masks to Union County residents, hope to stop the spread of the coronavirus as the state begins to reopen

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/23/20) — Gold Cross Urgent Care is distributing free face masks to citizens of Union County in hopes of stopping the spread of the coronavirus as the state begins to reopen.

Dr. Ugo Nwude and his wife Dr. Ezinne Nwude own the clinic and recently received a large supply of personal protective equipment.

“When he started talking to me about the supply that we had, we actually decided to start giving out some to the public because if we keep the ppe’s and everyone is going around spreading the virus what are we doing for the public health’s good,” Dr. Ezinne Nwude said.

The couple donated 300 masks as part of the Smart Restart education program to re-educate the community on the need to be self-aware of their surroundings, the safety of their families and how to those with metabolic syndrome are at a greater risk for the virus.

“Arkansas is one of the states that has the highest rate of metabolic syndrome meaning we have a lot of people in our state that that are overweight and have diabetes, high blood pressure high cholesterol,” Dr. Nwude said.

“If we let our guard down and do not protect ourselves from this virus, we are going to be in trouble. So my message to us today is to please take care of yourself and make sure you do your part.”

They are also hoping to get the community involved. They also have a supply of fabric for people to make masks and donate them back to the clinic so they can too can be given out for free to the public.

Governor Asa Hutchinson plans to reopen businesses next month and more people will return to their jobs. The Nwude’s understand that not everyone has access to masks and hopes this gives them a chance to really guard themselves.

“Keep your mask on as much as you can especially when you’re out in public.” Dr. Ugo Nwude said. “That will help to stop the spread of this virus.

State Senator Trent Garner and State Representative Sonia Barker joined the efforts in handing out masks to the those who drove by the clinic. They also want to make sure the public takes the guidelines and the virus serious.

“The thing that’s been most encouraging to me is seeing people in the community step up to help their neighbors,” Senator Garner said. “This is a serious disease and as we move on the other side of it and open back our economy, a vital part of any recovery effort is doing all we can to mitigate the damages from spreading the virus.”

That includes washing your hands, wearing your mask and maintain social distancing. Representative Sonia Barker says this important in making sure there isn’t an uptick in the number of cases.

“This is a silent enemy that we’re fighting so be diligent and use common sense for the common good,” Barker said. “Not just for yourself but for the common good.”

Besides taking the necessary precautions to stay healthy and vigilant, Dr. Nwude is encouraging residents to keep the faith.

“We can make it past this virus. Fear has no role,” she said. “The most important thing to remember is that this will end. If you hold on, we will get through this together.”

Masks can be picked up and dropped off at Gold Cross Urgent Care located at 701 Northwest Ave in El Dorado Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. or 5 p.m. 7 p.m.

Masks are available on a first come first serve basis and limited to two per family. These masks are not OSHA approves and employees should confirm with their employers before wearing in the work place.