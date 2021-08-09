Local Artist Ann Trimble hosts new exhibit at South Arkansas Arts Center

EL DORADO, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center has announced that they are currently hosting exhibit from local artist Ann Trimble. The new exhibit is titled “A Collection of Portraits and Kaleidoscopes”, and it will hang in the Merkle and Price Galleries through August 30, with an artist’s reception to be held on August 13, 5:30-7:00pm.

Born and raised in El Dorado, Ann developed a love of painting at an early age. Eventually she earned her BA in Film & Media Arts from Southern Methodist University, and she has since worked in Los Angeles in both film and television casting and talent management, all while continuing to paint on the side. Ann returned to Arkansas in 2017, and shifted her focus to painting full time.

‘I think it’s safe to say there’s just “a lot” going on in this show – both to the eye and the varying subject matter,” said Trimble.

“After showing in the SAAC lobby twice before, this is my first show in the Price and Merkle Galleries, so I think I felt some self-induced pressure to create a show based around one concept and have some grand story about how I came up with these ideas to tie them all together,” Trimble explained.

“While there are varying concepts in this show – kaleidoscope pattern paintings and funky, bright portraits all with varying subject matter- I guess the show can be summed up as a showcase of the new direction my work, focus, and abilities have both changed and evolved into over the last few years.”

The Gallery’s viewing hours are Monday- Friday, 9-5pm. For more information on this exhibit, please call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474 or visit the SAAC website at www.saac-arts.org. SAAC is located at 110 East Fifth Street, El Dorado, Arkansas.