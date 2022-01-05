Little Rock schools shift to virtual classes due to virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Little Rock-area school districts are shifting to virtual classes for the rest of the week because of a major spike in COVID-19 cases. The Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts announced the decisions Wednesday.

Both districts said they would shift to virtual for Thursday and Friday. The moves come amid a record number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore said at least 179 teachers and students in the district have tested positive since Dec. 29. The Hope School District also is shifting to virtual classes for Thursday and Friday.