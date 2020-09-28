Little Rock schools open despite teachers’ virus objections

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, 10, gets his temperature checked by school nurse Rachel White before entering Stephens Elementary School in Little Rock, Ark. The Little Rock teachers union said Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, that its members won’t show up for in-person classes due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus in schools. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock’s schools are open despite some teachers saying they’d only work virtually over concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the classroom.

It was unclear on Monday how many teachers joined in the local union’s call to not show up for in-person classes.

The Little Rock School District said 50 teachers told the principals on Sunday they would work virtually, while another 150 called in sick Monday.

The Little Rock Education Association said its members would work virtually, citing concerns that include facilities not being disinfected or cleaned properly.

The district has about 1,900 teachers.