LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after an early Friday morning shooting behind the Ronald McDonald House near Arkansas Children’s Hospital left one person dead.

A spokesperson with the Ronald McDonald House confirmed the victim in the case was staying there.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers responded to the reports of shots being fired at 1501 West 10th Street just before 3 a.m.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Authorities said he later died from those injuries.

Detectives secured the scene and started their homicide investigation. As of 10:20 a.m., the detectives were still on the scene processing information.

LRPD officials said they believe someone in the community may have information that could help detectives. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes division at 501-371-4660 or to call 911.

The Ronald McDonald House released a statement from CEO Janell Mason, reiterating that the “health and wellbeing of the families” staying there was the organization’s top priority.

“Our hearts are broken for this family and the tragedy that has occurred. The health and wellbeing of the families we serve is our top priority at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. We remain focused on providing support to all our guest families staying with us while their child receives critical medical care at the nearby hospitals in Little Rock. We will continue to support this family in every way possible and grieve with them.” Janell Mason, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.