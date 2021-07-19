Little Rock liquor store worker killed, man arrested

Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting an employee of a liquor store at the drive-through.

The suspect, 34-year-old Patrick Brown, surrendered to officers early Sunday after barricading himself in an apartment.

Police say he’s been charged with capital murder. Sixty-year-old Daniel Dunnahoo of Little Rock was found shot at about 5 p.m. Saturday at the liquor store.

Police say he was later pronounced dead. Brown was being held Sunday in Pulaski County jail. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories