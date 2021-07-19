Little Rock liquor store worker killed, man arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting an employee of a liquor store at the drive-through.

The suspect, 34-year-old Patrick Brown, surrendered to officers early Sunday after barricading himself in an apartment.

Police say he’s been charged with capital murder. Sixty-year-old Daniel Dunnahoo of Little Rock was found shot at about 5 p.m. Saturday at the liquor store.

Police say he was later pronounced dead. Brown was being held Sunday in Pulaski County jail. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.