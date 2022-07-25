LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Musicians will have a chance to entertain, if not make their mark, this fall in Little Rock.

The City of Little Rock LITFest, a three-day festival coupled with a business and technology summit, is inviting musicians to submit in order to perform at the inaugural festival Oct. 7-9. Local musicians interested in taking park may apply for inclusion now through Aug. 31.

“LITFest will help celebrate all Little Rock has to offer, and that includes featuring talented local artists,” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “We look forward to a fantastic festival full of cultural diversity that will unify our city.”

The festival’s theme, “A Return to the Rock,” will highlight the city through live music, cultural programming and panelists on topics ranging from technology to economic growth. The festival is intended as an investment rooted in joining business, technology, music and arts into a collective event to unite and celebrate Little Rock, while promoting the city’s progress. Musical artists from a wide range of backgrounds and genres to help celebrate the city’s rich culture and diversity are encouraged to apply to participate.

The event is being co-produced by Think Rubix.

You can’t have LITFest without the local creative and art communities that contribute so much to our city’s rich cultural fabric,” Think Rubix Marketing Manager Ally Washington said. “We look forward to highlighting some of Little Rock’s exceptional local talent on the main stage. It’s time to celebrate who we are as a city.”