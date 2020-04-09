Let’s Talk Math, Former contestant on ‘The Voice’ tutors students and parents on Facebook Live

EL DORADO, Ark. (4/8/20) — El Dorado native and former contestant on NBC’s The Voice has temporarily traded in mic for a white board and marker.

You may remember LeBryant “LB” Crew from season 16 of the popular singing competition. For several He won the hearts of the judges through his sweet musical waves and wound up picking Adam Levine to be his coach throughout the show.

Now, he’s stepping onto a different stage-singing to a different tune.

“We will see you all tomorrow on Facebook live,” Crew said in a video. “We’re going to do some math.”

Crew is tutoring those taking Pre-Algebra, Algebra I and II and Geometry. He started off with the basics in his first tutoring lesson earlier this week by comparing Genesis 1:1 in the Holy Bible to the cartesian plane.

“In the beginning was the word and the word was with God and the word was God and then the word became flesh,” he explained in a video.

Crew says he’s not an expert but he’s always had an interest in the subject.

“I’m not a math guru or mathematician,” he said. “I’m not a math teacher by trade or anything. I grew up in math camp and tutored math for 10 plus years.”

Although he may not have the degree in Mathematics, it’s his passion for it that’s helping solve a major problem.

“Not all parents feel comfortable teaching their children or feel comfortable with the the curriculum with their children,” he said.

He’s leaning on his former math coach for help with lesson plans because she sparked his interest in the subject through a math camp. The camp was sponsored by the El Dorado School District and local churches and impacted youth like Crew.

“I’m just continuing that tradition and paying it forward,” he said.

His videos have reached more than a thousand people from as close as El Dorado and as far as Missouri. He’s not giving up on his singing career but says for right now the kids are more important.

“I think during this time everyone is trying to find ways they can help and I think this is a way that I’ve been able to help,” he said.

Crew’s video can be watched on his Facebook page. The sessions start every week day at 3 p.m. He encourages everyone to send questions during the lessons because he does’t know what each child is covering in their class.

“Please leave those examples in the comments,” he said. “That way when the live is over I can go home, scroll down my comments and I can see what problems people are having a problem with.”



