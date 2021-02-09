Leaders urge parents and community to get more involved with the youth after recent shootings involving teens

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado community is wondering how to move forward after the shootings this week involving teenagers.

“This violence thing is really getting rough in our city to be just a small place,” Larry Woods said.

According to El Dorado Police, a 17-year-old male accidently shot another teen while playing outside with guns at the Hudson Apartments Monday afternoon. The 15-year-old victim was shot in the finger and was taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas for treatment.

Last Friday night around 9 p.m., another incident occurred involving another group of teens. Police say a 17-year-old was riding in the car with a 16-year-old around El Dorado.

As the teens were driving near Marrable and Lorraine Streets, the teen passenger pulled a gun out and started firing rounds at the teenage driver.

The victim was able to exit the car but he was chased down by the passenger. Police say he was shot six times.

The juvenile passenger was able to escape the area but was arrested hours later. Police say he confessed to the shooting but didn’t explain why he committed the crime.

Their names haven’t been released because of their age. The juvenile in the Friday night shooting appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for his first court appearance hearing. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

“I’m not speechless just a little dismayed,” Woods said. “It saddens me that this type of activity is happening in the black community.

Now, the police and the community are wondering where are the teens getting weapons. Investigators say they are working to track down who the guns belong to.

The other main question on everyone’s minds is how can we even prevent this from becoming a trend.

“Accountability will answer some questions not all questions,” Vicky Dobson said.

Dobson is a member on the El Dorado School Board and is the wife of a renowned leader in the community, Pastor Barry Dobson. He’s been leading the St. John Missionary Baptist Church congregation for 29 years now.

First and foremost, he believes its the parents responsibility to nurture and teach their children but he does understand circumstances sometimes can’t be controlled.

However, no matter how troubled a parent thinks their child is, Pastor Dobson says there are people in the community who are more than willing to help.

“Don’t be ashamed to ask for help. We may lose one child but we can gain two if we come together,” he said.

“We have some parents who are struggling and need some help but for whatever reason they are ashamed and don’t want to ask for help. We can’t be like that. Don’t let your pride or your ego cause you to lose a child when there is someone ready for you to pick up the phone.”

Pastor Dobson urges churches in the community to step up as well. He believes if the city doesn’t have anything for these kids to do, the church must get involved and provide.

He specifically calls on his congregation to never be satisfied with how they meet the needs of the community because there is always room for improvement.

Larry Woods, Director of Jr. Elk Herd #473, helps mentor young African American men in El Dorado between 13-18 years old.

The program was chartered in 2006 for the very reason of giving young teens a positive alternative to turn to when committing acts of violence and other kinds of mischievous acts seemed to be the only options.

“We do life skills lessons. We have different men from the community who talk to our men and let them know that that’s not the road they want to travel. A lot of times if you want to be different you have to see that life can be different,” he said.

Woods knows of only a few mentoring programs in the county but he says there can never be too many because some groups don’t reach everybody.

Dobson agrees there aren’t many programs to help children though she believes you don’t have to be the most vocal or most known person in the community to make a change.

The kids just need to know there’s someone in their corner that cares.

“We have children now that are just waiting on someone to say I’m here for you,” Dobson said.