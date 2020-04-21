Lawsuit filed over coronavirus outbreak at Arkansas prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit accusing Arkansas of not taking adequate steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in its prisons.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas.

It comes a day after the state said the number of inmates with coronavirus at the Cummins Unit had reached about 600.

The lawsuit was filed of behalf of about a dozen inmates, including three at Cummins.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: