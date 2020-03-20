Law enforcement officers make changes in response to COVID-19

EL DORADO, Ark. (03/19/20) — During this time of major health concerns, the El Dorado Police Department will continue operations in a, mostly, normal fashion.

Effective immediately, officers may take reports over the phone for minor offenses such as minor thefts, property damage or harassment. An officer may contact you by phone to obtain additional information for these calls and to determine if a physical response is necessary.

They request that the public use this system as it will reduce the number of persons coming into the police department and will support social distancing guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Arkansas Department of Health. If an officer needs to respond to your home or business, please meet the officer outside, if possible, and abide by the suggested guidelines for social distancing.

Officers will continue to respond normally to crimes in progress, disturbances, and other emergency situations.

The Union County Sheriff’s Department is also asking the public to follow the same guidelines.

“Really, what we’re shooting for is to protect the public and to protect ourselves because you don’t want to get into a situation where the workforce of your law enforcement response are sick at the same time so we have to do everything we can to minimize that,” Union County Sheriff’s Captain, Jeff Stinson said.

For the time being, the front lobby will remain open, but they ask the public to use caution and adhere to the instructions advised by the CDC and ADH. If you wish to remain outside there is a speaker phone system at the front entrance you may use.

All Fingerprinting services have been temporarily suspended. At this time, all other police activities will remain operational.

Front Lobby (870)-881-4800

Non-Emergency (870)-863-4141

Emergency Police and Fire 911