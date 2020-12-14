Lane closures coming to Highway 425 in Ashley County this week

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. — Drivers commuting along Highway 425 in Ashley County will be facing some lane closures this week as construction begins to widen the highway.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 425 will alternate being closed for approximately one mile beginning 1.5 miles north of the Louisiana state line. Crews will be constructing a box culvert across the roadway.

The closures will begin on Tuesday, December 15, at 7 a.m. and will continue through Thursday, December 15, at 11 a.m.

Be on the lookout for slower traffic speeds and be cautious while driving through the work zone. Flagging operations along with a pilot car, signage, and construction barrels will be controlling traffic through the area.

The construction project is part of ArDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program. This project will widen 10 miles of Highway 425 to four lanes with a center paved median, beginning at the Louisiana state line and to the intersection with Highway 82. Click here to learn more about the project.