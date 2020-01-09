Lake Village Wellness Center will no longer operate on weekends, $5,000/year is needed to keep it open but the community can help

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. (01/08/19) — The Chicot Memorial Medical Center in Lake Village has been having some financials struggles in recent years. Now, it’s affecting the operation of hours at its wellness center.

“For the past 3 years, the hospital has lost about $5.5 million and of course for it to continue operating long term we have to get the expenses down.”

The wellness center is owned and operated in partnership with the hospital, UAMS and the City of Lake Village. The hospital has already seen staff reductions because of the struggles.

Now, the wellness center will not operate on the weekends. Hospital staff made the announcement on their Facebook page on December 30.

Chicot Memorial (CMMC), UAMS East Regional Campus, and the City of Lake Village have been providing access to FREE health services and wellness through the Community Outreach Center for 11 years. Chicot Memorial has been the main contributor in funding the Community Center at approximately $60,000 a year; however UAMS and the City of Lake Village have also played vital roles in supporting the facility. Due to the expense reduction plan at the hospital for ALL departments we will be reducing the hours at the Community Center. Our goal is to keep a FREE Center for our community to use and continue to live a healthier lifestyle. We are working diligently with our new partnerships, exploring fundraising opportunities and grant funding to achieve this expense reduction goal. The Community Center desperately needs the citizens of Chicot County to pull together and financially support this valuable part of our community.

Previously, the center was open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It was also open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anthony White Jr. is a college athlete at the University of Arkansas at Conway and comes to the gym on weekends when he’s home in Lake Village.

With his case and many other working adults, the hours of operation being closed on Saturday’s doesn’t work.

“That means I need to change my workout schedule,” White said.

He loves going to the gym and especially loves the variety of programs plus the staff that works there.

Chief Executive Officer at Chicot Memorial Medical Center, Luther Lewis, said it’s going to cost $5,000 a year to keep the Saturday operation hours.

Majority of the expenses go towards employee expenses and utility bills. The cut in days of operation will offset the losses.

“It’ll help ensure that we are able to continue operating the wellness center and have the programs available for people in the community,” Lewis said.

The board has considered charging a monthly fee for the center but with the number of people currently attending, it will be difficult to find an acceptable and affordable fee.

“The monthly fee for the center is definitely something that we’ve looked at.” Lewis said. “When you look at the number of people currently utilizing the center, the fee would have to be at such a level that perhaps people couldn’t be able to come and use the center.”

Lewis has been serving as the CEO for about 5 months now. He hopes people learning about the center and what it has to offer will encourage them to begin taking advantage of the center and its benefits.

Members of the community have already joined in in raising money for the efforts. The center has been providing free services to those in Chicot County and many hope residents will help with making sure that continues.

“It’s the only place in Lake Village,” White said. “At least try to uplift it and keep it up if you’re going to be here and if you’re going to come here. Give to a good cause because it’s not a bad cause to have.”

All donations made to Chicot Memorial Medical Center for the Community Outreach Center are tax deductible. If you would like to donate you contact the hospital or the center at 870-265-2878. You can also donate here.