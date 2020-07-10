KTVE’s Boomtown Opry will feature local artists in its upcoming show

EL DORADO, Ark. (7/10/20) — KTVE’s Boomtown Opry will have its first show since the coronavirus pandemic and this weekend’s show will feature local talent in El Dorado and South Arkansas.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium. Executive Producer of the show, Keith Owens, says they will be adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Guests will be required to wear masks upon entering the building and are allowed to remove the face coverings once they are seated. Owens will also provide masks for those who don’t have one.

The manager of the auditorium will section the auditorium off as well.













See below for ticket information. You can also go to https://www.itickets.com/events/439964 to pay ahead and pay $10 for Saturday’s show and upcoming show that are scheduled for the rest of the year. Proceeds from the event will go to the Union County Animal Protection Services.