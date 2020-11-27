Krafted Sweets begins new tradition, serves free Thanksgiving lunches to the Crossett community

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) One business is starting a new tradition this year be offering free Thanksgiving lunches to the community.

Krafted Sweets LLC is known for their ice cream but today they are being known for the help they are giving to the community.













Employees put together Thanksgiving plates for those who needed a nice lunch. The plates were filled with the holiday favorites, turkey breast, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes and rolls.

“I’m trying to help our community. A lot of the seniors are home by themselves and I know no one can come to see them,” owner of Krafted Sweets, Alyssia Lee said. “I decided to open so they can get a plate of food to help them for lunch.”

Families came in and enjoyed the hot meals while others picked up plates from the drive-thru window.

Lee says business has been slow because of the pandemic but making sure the community was fed during this holiday was most important.

“It feels so good and I am blessed everyday that God gets me on my feet and out of bed to get to work. I believe everybody needs a helping hand and I’m here” Lee said.

The Thanksgiving plates were free but there were people that made donations to the business. Lee says none of that will be going back into her shop. Instead, it will go towards gifting a child in town this Christmas.

The business does more than just satisfy your sweet tooth. It also sells crawfish between January to June. Plus, it has all different kinds of lunch plates for sale like chicken spaghetti, lasagna meatloaf and barbecue.

You can catch them open on Wednesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.