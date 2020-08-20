KKK recruitment flyers found in, and near, Baxter County

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Homes and businesses have found some flyers around driveways that offers a chance to become part of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), according to reports by locals who live in Mountain Home.

Police Chief Carry Manuel said he’s been contacted by two to three residents about the flyer. “People have let us know this is occurring and it’s happening in Baxter County and other locations,” he said.

There is a phone number on the flyer, that is “not in service” from the Nashville, Tennessee area. Police have the reports and are waiting to see if it goes any further. “Someone may come forward with more information about where the flyer came from,” said Manuel, “but we don’t have a community uproar over this.”

Phonenumbers24.com show eight people have marked the phone number as, “unsafe,” from Maine to California to Maryland. One person said they got a racist rant text, another person said, the KKK recruitment advertisement was a malicious call.

Portion of the flyer. Provided by Mountain Home police.

Manuel said the agency is working through issues like this. He mentions the recent protests in July and that it doesn’t matter what side you’re on. “Let’s be reasonable and understanding. Maybe one or two people are distributing information, but this is not the feeling of all people,” he said.

He said, as a group, people shouldn’t resort to hatred. “That could lead to protests, that may lead to looting, that may lead to criminal activity.”

Portion of the flyer. Provided by Mountain Home police.

Manuel gave an example of some BLM flyers there were left on a city park bench. He said the concern was the papers could blow away and litter the park. “We [police] picked up the flyers, and later a person came forward to claim them.”

Most recently, the area has had protestors and anti-protestors for both sides of the race situation. People were shouting back-and-forth, and there was a heavy police presence, but no property damage, according to police.

“We have seen this on both sides of the issue. We’ve seen non-offensive flyer distribution from BLM supporters and now this seems to be a distribution by some who endorse KKK,” said Manuel.

About 50 miles south of Mountain Home is the city of Harrison, in Boone County. Earlier this month, Harrison was in the national spotlight for a billboard that reads, “WhitePrideRadio … For the Family” and a Los Angeles filmmaker who stood by it holding a Black Lives Matter sign in an effort to get a reaction from those who drove by.

Mountain View has a population of 12,448 and deals with crimes just like other cities. Manuel said theft — all types: fraud, shoplifting, property — is what they deal with the most, which is tops in all cities across the country.

On the upside, the police chief describes a community nestled between two lakes, an older population, and a big daytime population during the summer. Their trade area is from the city up to 90 miles away.

“If you find something, give us a friendly phone call. Just in case there is some added activity caused by this flyer,” said Manuel. “Residents can be proactive and not let extreme views get in the way.”