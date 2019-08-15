Kids with Disabilities Set to Showcase their Talents at Annual Hope Landing Talent Show

EL DORADO, Arkansas (08/15/19) –Hope Landing, Inc. and the South Arkansas Arts Center are proud to present It’s More than Fun and Games: HOPE Landing Talent Show.
The show will feature the abilities and talents of children who just happen to have differing abilities. There will be 20 acts which will consist of singing, dancing and showing off their everyday talents, strength and confidence.
“In therapy we work on all of those skills,” President of Hope Landing, Kristi Lowery said. “So, this night is just a night where we can showcase all of the wonderful abilities the children have.”
The talent show will be Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the South Arkansas Arts Center. Admission is free to the public; however, donations will gladly be accepted. For further information, please call Hope Landing at 870-862-0500.