LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you are going to see entertainer Kevin Hart at Simmons Bank Arena Saturday night, do not expect to use your phone while enjoying the show.

Details for the event on the arena website states: “This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.”

Attendees are expected to keep their phone with them with the ringer (or phone) turned off, but in a Yondr pouch, a locked phone-sized bag.

If someone needs to use their phone, they can step outside the performance space and unlock the pouch at designated stations. Before heading back inside, put the phone back in the pouch and relock it.

And if you try to use your phone inside while Hart is on stage?

“Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.”