Junior Elk Herd hosts racial progression conference Sunday

EL DORADO, Ar. (08/08/2020) — A group of young men in El Dorado will be hosting a conference Sunday, August 9 to talk about race relations.

The Junior Elk Herd #473 of El Dorado, which consists of teenage boys between the ages of 13 and 18, say this is a much-needed topic of discussion right now.

Panelists include El Dorado Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer, Superintendent of the El Dorado school district Jim Tucker, Officer Christopher Lutman, Councilman Andre Rucks, and four other community members.

The panel will ask and answer questions on how to address racial injustice and police reform.

This conference will be held on zoom but you can also watch on the Junior Elks Herd #473 Facebook page. The virtual event will kick off Sunday at 6 pm.