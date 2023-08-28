LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The July figures are in, and Arkansas continues to see medical marijuana sales growing faster than previous years.

According to the state Department of Finance and Administration, patients spent $23.2 million on marijuana in July, buying 5,157 pounds of the product.

The July figures show that total medical marijuana sales for 2023 are $164.6 million, representing 34,214 pounds sold. The sales figures mark a $7.3 million increase over the first seven months of 2022.

The two largest-selling dispensaries in the state for July were Suite 443 in Hot Springs and Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood, selling 551 and 462 pounds, respectively.

The rising numbers indicate rising tax revenue for the state, according to DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin.

“If sales remain consistent for the next several months, we will complete 2023 with total sales reaching more than $280 million,” he said. “The state collected $2.5 million in tax revenue from medical marijuana in July. This brings total medical marijuana tax revenue in 2023 to $18.5 million, and $108 million since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.”

In addition to high sales figures, data shows more medical marijuana clients in the state. The Arkansas Department of Health reports 93,524 active patient cards, an increase of 4.631 from the August 2022 count of 88,893 active patient cards.