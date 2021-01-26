Judge tosses Arkansas bar owners lawsuit over 11 p.m. curfew

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Wendell Griffen ruled against a Fayetteville bar and restaurant owners lawsuit regarding a curfew related to COVID-19, on Tuesday, January 26.

Nearly two-dozen bar owners filed the lawsuit against the state citing an 11 p.m. curfew is hurting business.

The early closing time is due to COVID-19.

Three defendants are listed in the lawsuit: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Alcohol Beverage Control Director Doralee Chandler and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. José Romero.

The restriction was put into place through an Executive Order on November 19, 2020, through January 3, 2021, and was extended through February, 3.

“In an effort to reduce the spread of the virus as a result of prolonged social interaction in group settings, I am accepting the recommendation of the Winter COVID Task Force to require bars, restaurants, and clubs that sell alcohol for consumption in their establishment to close at 11 p.m. This is a balanced approach that is limited and targeted as we work to reduce new COVID cases in our state.” Governor Hutchinson

In response to the lawsuit, the defendants asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, “the State’s actions are rationally related to preventing the spread of a deadly virus, and valid exercises of the police power do not constitute a taking under Arkansas law.”

The petitioners stated that “the financial impact of the Orders on the business,” according to the court document.

JUDGE’S NOTE