Josh Duggar formally charged with receiving and possessing child porn, pleads not guilty

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Joshua Duggar, 33, is charged by indictment with receiving and possessing child pornography.

Duggar entered a “not guilty” plea by his attorneys.

Duggar had a first appearance before U.S. District Court Western District of Arkansas Judge Erin Wiedemann via Zoom on Friday morning, April 30, 2021. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

According to court documents, Duggar allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

Duggar will remain in custody until a May 5th detention hearing. One stipulation Judge Wiedermann requested is for Duggar to have a third-party custodian should he be released on bond. Also, the residence where he would stay must be devoid of minor children.

Duggar was represented by Fayetteville-based Story Law Firm, attorney Travis Story and a second attorney, Justin K. Gelfand.

Gelfand is a former federal prosecutor with experience in criminal tax, financial fraud, and identity theft cases, according to an online search.

The star of the former reality show, “19 Kids and Counting,” was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday afternoon and booked into the Washington County Detention Center — he was placed on a federal hold with no bail.

The Department of Homeland Security (HSI) is the agency involved in this investigation.

On November 19, 2019, HSI confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 were involved in a federal investigation. Agents went to a business at Wildcat Creek Road in Springdale. This location is where Duggar managed a car dealership, Wholesale Motorcars.

14969 Wildcat Creek Road, Springdale, Arkansas. Former location of Wholesale Motorcars.

Earlier this week, his wife Anna announced on social media that they are expecting their seventh child, a girl.