WATCH: Jory Worthen, suspect in Camden double-homicide, captured; Camden Police Chief to hold press conference at 10 AM

CAMDEN, Ark. — The Camden Police Department has announced that Jory Worthen, the suspect in a double homicide from 2019, has been arrested.

According to Camden Police, Worthen was taken into custody on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Burbank, California by U.S. Marshals.

Camden Police Chief Boyd M. Woody is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, to discuss Worthen’s arrest.

You can watch the full conference within this article.