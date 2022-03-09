LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A longtime Arkansas political science professor is taking over as the head of Bill Clinton’s presidential library. The National Archives and Records Administration said Wednesday that Jay Barth has been appointed as the new director of the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, effective Sunday.

Barth served 26 years on the faculty at Hendrix College in Conway. Since taking emeritus status at the school in 2019, Barth has been the chief education officer for the city of Little Rock. Barth is also a former member of the state Board of Education.