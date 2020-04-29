James Lee Witt to discuss COVID-19 task force Friday on ‘Arkansas Week’ on Arkansas PBS

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, file photo, PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger speaks during the PBS Executive Session at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. Kerger will head the public TV service for another five years. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Episode will also address success, challenges of AMI with Dr. Richard Abernathy, Stacy Smith

CONWAY, Ark. (04-29-2020) — Former FEMA Director James Lee Witt will discuss his role as co-chair of a bi-partisan, nationwide COVID-19 Legal & Government Affairs Task Force on “Arkansas Week” airing Friday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Witt and former Rep. Patrick Murphy (FL) are co-chairing the task force, powered by 202works, with the mission of helping 1,000 businesses and nonprofits weather the COVID-19 storm by more effectively navigating complex legal, regulatory and public policy matters. Over 30 firms already offer pro bono services through the 202works-powered task force, providing access to specialized experts who understand the CARES Act, state and local orders, and other regulations. The task force is onboarding more firms to the platform to extend pro bono services and help private-sector leaders stabilize their businesses, retain jobs, and deploy critical goods and services to expedite a nationwide recovery. More information is available at 202works.com/covid-19-help.

Witt is the former director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and currently CEO of Witt Global Partners. He is a recognized expert in business continuity, crisis and emergency management known for bringing people together and developing solutions to complex issues. Witt was previously Chairman of Witt O’Brien’s, CEO of the International Code Council, director of the Arkansas Office of Emergency Services (OES), and County Judge for Yell County, Arkansas. He resides in Little Rock.

Also featured on this episode will be Dr. Richard Abernathy, executive director of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, and Stacy Smith, assistant commissioner of Learning Services for the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, ADE, discussing the successes and challenges of alternative methods of instruction (AMI) during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Arkansas Week,” hosted by veteran journalist Steve Barnes, highlights experts discussing issues of concern to Arkansans. “Arkansas Week” airs on Arkansas PBS each Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and is broadcast Saturday mornings at 5:30 a.m. on KUAR FM 89.1. Episodes are also available atmyarkansaspbs.org/arkansasweek, and viewers may sign up for program updates at myarkansaspbs.org/engage.

Arkansas PBS is Arkansas’s only statewide public media network, which enhances lives by providing lifelong learning opportunities for people from all walks of life. Arkansas PBS delivers daily, essential, local, award-winning productions and classic, trusted PBS programs aimed at sharing Arkansas and the world with viewers through multiple digital platforms, including on-demand services and YouTube TV, and the distinct channels Arkansas PBS, Arkansas PBS Create, Arkansas PBS KIDS, Arkansas PBS WORLD and Arkansas PBS AIRS on SAP. Members with Arkansas PBS Passport have extended on-demand access to a rich library of public television programming. Arkansas PBS depends on the generosity of Arkansans and the State of Arkansas to continue offering quality programming. Additional information is available at myarkansaspbs.org. Arkansas PBS is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro) and KETZ (El Dorado).

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.