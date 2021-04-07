Jambalaya plate sale at Teague Chrevrolet on April 8, proceeds to benefit victims of Delek fire

EL DORADO, Ark. KTVE/KARD (4/7/21) — There will be another fundraiser for the six men injured in the Delek Refinery fire that happened in February.

Karl Malone, Teague Chrevolet and Origin bank are all partnering together to raise funds for the men and their families. Rhett’s Tails and Shells located in Farmerville will provide the meal.

Last month, Jeff Teague and Karl Malong donated $40,000 which was put in the “El Dorado Explosion Victims Fund”. Proceeds from the plate sale will be added to the account and will be divided amongst the families.

Since the incident, the community has also rallied behind #EDR6.

“Union Parish, El Dorado area and surrounding areas, come out and support. $10 for one of these plates is a deal,” Byron Avery, Publisher for the Gazette in Farmerville said.

The event will last from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Teague Chrevolet located on 1814 West Hillsboro Street. The plates will cost $10.

