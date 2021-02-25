‘It’s essential and a necessity,’ Black-owned testing and screening clinic opens in Camden

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 02/25/21 — A new clinic in Camden is ready to open its doors to clients in need of testing and screening services.

Kierra Tyson, owner and operator of Need to Know Testing LLC., launched her new business in the downtown area late Thursday morning, a very special day for her in more ways than one.

She celebrated her grand opening on the day her mother would have turned 53 years old. She passed away about three years ago from cancer.

“Today made it possible for me to share something with her, to still be able to share this special day with her and to give her something. Even though she isn’t here with me physically, I can still give her a gift that I know she’s proud of,” Tyson said.

Although it was a bittersweet day, she has now become the first in her family to own a business which she says means a lot to her.

However, this new entrepreneurial journey isn’t something she’s doing to gratify herself. As a graduate of Camden Fairview High School who has a passion for her community, she’s hoping this investment will benefit Ouachita County residents and those in surrounding areas.

“A lot of people my age don’t invest in their town but I know some are starting to open their own businesses in Camden and just investing in their home town they were raised in. So, that means a lot to me,” Tyson said. “A lot of people do see that it’s a need.”

As an employee with the Ouachita County Medical for the last four years, she witnessed the growing number of people who would come to the hospital needing Department of Transportation (DOT) and non DOT rapid drug screenings and paternity tests but they had to go elsewhere because of limited services the hospital offered.

“Our hospital’s main priority is treatment for emergency patients, inpatient and outpatient. Most of the time drug screenings weren’t something they would provide to the community and I just saw a need of people needing that and didn’t have anywhere in Camden to do those kind of screenings,” she said.

“We have a lot of women that give birth and couldn’t get paternity test because it’s not something they do at our hospital.”

Tyson says clients often times have had to travel to other areas outside of Camden for some of these basic testing options. Through her business, she hopes her local services will make it easier for employers and those who are in need of a quick test and results.

“It’s essential and a necessity. A lot of people are traveling 25 to 30 miles outside of Camden and it slows production of companies. It’s very time consuming and costly with gas,” she said. “There are a lot of services that aren’t touched in Camden that needs to be provided to our locals.”

Need to Know Testing will offer more services than just offering drug/alcohol screenings and paternity tests. Tyson says the list continues to grow daily for services she plans to provide. It will offer Covid-19 antibody testing, rapid pregnancy tests and rapid flu tests.

In addition, clients can ask for a skin DNA tests and food and pet sensitivity tests. Tyson is also looking to offer CPR trainings for businesses and daycares.

“A lot of people want those kind of tests but they have to be seen by a doctor to get those simple tests done and some people don’t have insurance or the means to get those tests done,” Tyson said.

Tyson didn’t have many struggles with opening her clinic thanks to the community who she says supported her through it all. She hopes to encourage others that they too can be an asset to their community. “One stumble doesn’t mean it’s over. One ‘no’ don’t constitute a million ‘yeses,” she said.

She is looking to hire some employees for her clinic. If you are interested in learning more information about open positions or would like to have a screening or test done, you can call her office at 870-360-9343.