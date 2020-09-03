‘It’s a good day to celebrate,’ State officials welcome Cynergy Cargo 2 to Crossett, will bring 70 jobs now and more in the future

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Several state officials and community members welcomed Cynergy Cargo 2, a manufacturer of enclosed trailers, into town.

Governor Asa Hutchinson, Lt. Governor Tim Griffin, Congressman Bruce Westerman and Secretary of Commerce, Mike Preston, all joined together to mark this special occasion for the city of Crossett.

“It’s a good day to celebrate,” Congressman Westerman said.

Cynergy Cargo Trailers announced in April it would bring approximately 70 jobs into town. The Crossett facility is the company’s second home as its base is located outside of Douglas, GA.

Workers spent much of the summer building the shop it would use to produce the enclosed trailers. The long term goal of the company is to utilize the 35 acres of land and expand the facility.

Currently, workers will produce about 8 trailers each day but they eventually hope to make 50-60 trailers within an eight-hour working period, which will require more employees for this assembly line of work.

After Georgia Pacific announced more than 500 layoffs last June, this announcement of jobs is welcome news.

“Crossett is a great town. We all know that. A lot of folks are from Crossett. A lot of folks still live here, Secretary of Commerce, Mike Preston said. “It was unfortunate we lost a few jobs a year ago but so we all knew we had to work together to get more jobs into Crossett.”

Preston also though it was impressive that even during a pandemic, jobs are being created. Governor Hutchinson hopes this new manufacturer will not only keep residents in Crossett but keep surrounding areas from traveling far for decent work.

“I don’t want our dads and moms having to go a long distance away from their home,” he said. “They want those jobs right here in Crossett. That’s what this means to our community.”

Luis Vigler, owner of Cynergy Cargo, and his family are immigrants from Guatemala. They moved to the United States to want more of the American, so they eventually started their own business.

“God has been more than good to us and I know the he will continue to do so,” Vigler’s business partner said.

“Our goal is to stay here the rest of her lives. We hope this will be a staple for ever,” Vigler said.

Cynergy Cargo has already made its footprint visible in the community, according to Mike Smith, Executive Director of the Crossett Economic Development Foundation.

The company has already donated its first trailer to the City of Crossett, who was in need of a trailer. The company has also participated in various events. They fixed the handicap access in the community center for voting.

“This energizes the community, energizes organizations in the community to encouraged them to continue doing the great things they already do to serve the public.”

Smith is hopeful the economic foundation, the city and the community will attract more businesses to come to town.

“We’ve reached out to a lot of companies and we have some that have already visited our city and looking at this as an opportunity to for them to relocate,” Smith said.

“There are some companies that were in attendance today to see how this event came off and to hear the story about this how company chose Crossett. We’re going to be in meetings with them the next few weeks to talk about locating a facility here in our community.”

If anyone is looking for work they can go to the Crossett facility located at 144 Hugh Nutter Road. They plan to begin hiring on Monday.