‘It’s a dream come true’, Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff set to open on October 20

PINE BLUFF, Ark (KTVE/KARD) — There’s a new casino opening up in the southeast Arkansas region and its set to be a one of a kind resort in the state.

“You’re going to see something at Saracen resort that you just don’t see in this regional market,” Matt Harkness said.

Saracen Casino Resort is located in Pine Bluff. Over a year ago, it started off as a soybean field but now the venue features 2,000 slot machines, 35 table games and at least 7 restaurant options.

Governor Hutchinson commended Pine Bluff leaders in bringing this to a reality.





























“Mayor Washington and other leaders came to me years ago and they briefed me on what they wanted to do to allow a casino here in Pine Bluff. I didn’t say it but I thought in my mind, good luck to you,” Governor Hutchinson said. “Two years later or less here we are today.”

Currently, there are over 700 employees at the casino. There will be as many as 1,100 workers on payroll as the property reaches completion.

Quapaw Nation built the million dollar casino and named it after Quapaw Chief Saracen, a renowned leader in the 1800s who helped a family near Pine Bluff whose two children were kidnapped by a group of Chickasaw Indians.

Intricate details on the interior and exterior of the results pay homage to the Native American and African American cultures as “no detail goes unnoticed”.

“This resort represents not just a casino but it represents opportunity. The opportunity I speak of is different people from different cultures to come together in solidarity with one goal and one vision of reinvesting in our communities,” Chairman of the Quapaw Nation, Joesph Byrd said.

Managers say guests can expect incredible hospitality on a beautiful property and “the best slot machines in the area.” They want to make this a fun experience for everyone but safe at the same time.

“We have a lot of protocols that are already in place and we have been practicing with our staff so they are already used to that policy,” Harkness said.

The casino’s grand opening will be on October 20 at 10 a.m.