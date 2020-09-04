‘It will really help,’ El Dorado High School gain hands-on experience in skilled jobs through mobile unit

EL DORADO,Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — We all know just how important trade jobs are right and students at the El Dorado High School had a chance to see and feel what it’s like to be on these skilled professionals.

“These jobs are very important and they are needed. It’s something that I can’t teach in my classroom,” CTE Teacher, Ashlee Curtis said. “This is something the El Dorado School District is providing for our students and I think that’s what sets us aside.”

Be Pro Be Proud, a mobile workforce workshop, spent Thursday and Friday with the Career and Technical Education students.

Over 300 students participated in the various online simulations which included learning how to weld, driving tractors, trains and 18 wheelers. There was also a station where students could performs duties similar to that of a lineman.

















“They get to feel where there hands should be. Everything is an exact replica. It’s hand-on and real life action for them,” Curtis said.

Students say they are eager to get into the skill after high school and appreciated the hands-on experience.

“We should be thankful that our school allowed us to do it with everything going on,” Branden Moore said. “I believe it will really help. We can’t even learn stuff like this in school so for them to be able to come out, it helped a lot.”

To learn more information about Be Pro Be Proud, visit their website.