PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK) – (8/21/19) Police have identified a couple found dead inside a Pine Bluff home early yesterday morning.

David Heard and Marquita Harris were found shot to death in their home.

Rebecca Jeffrey was in the neighborhood yesterday, and learned their roommate may be the key to solving this case.

See the video for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.