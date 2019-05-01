Investigation underway after graphic photo of dog posted to social media

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARNING: This article contains graphic images.

TEXARKANA, Ark. - (KTAL/KMSS) -- (5/1/19) Animal control officials are investigating a social media post that is going viral, showing a dog hanging from a door knob.

The picture, posted Tuesday, has been shared well over 100 times as of early afternoon Wednesday. Texarkana, Arkansas officials determined the incident did happen in their jurisdiction.

The post was brought to the attention of animal control late Tuesday by concerned citizens.

Officials said the dog in the photo is currently recovering at a veterinarian's office, but the dog's exact condition is undetermined.

Officials said Wednesday the investigation is still active, and further updates will be released soon.