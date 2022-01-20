Investigation into deadly hit-and-run crash involving ARDOT worker continues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The worker for the Arkansas Department of Transportation that died after being hit by a car on Interstate 30 has been identified as 69-year-old Winfred Petty.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, Petty was putting up construction signs near the Scott Hamilton exit Tuesday evening when he was hit by a car.

Officials with ARDOT say the incident happened at 8:20 p.m. and briefly shut down westbound lanes while Petty was taken by MedFlight to a local hospital.

The car that struck Petty is described in the ASP fatal crash report as a “black in color SUV” which then drove off. Arkansas State Police is currently investigating the crash.

Dave Parker with ARDOT says in just the past four years, work zone accidents in Arkansas have increased by 70%.

While he says ARDOT will be taking a closer look at what can be done to prevent accidents, Parker asks drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones and remember that fines are doubled in the area.

Petty’s death comes just six weeks after 28-year-old ARDOT employee Kurt Cottier was hit and killed in a construction zone on Interstate 40 near Morrilton.