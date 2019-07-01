UPDATE: Inmate accused in guard’s death deemed competent

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — (7/1/19) A prosecutor says an Arkansas inmate who’s been at a psychiatric hospital since being accused in the beating death of a jail guard is now competent to stand trial.

Tramell Hunter is accused of killing correctional officer Lisa Mauldin and injuring another officer in a December 2016 attack at Texarkana’s Miller County jail.

Experts at Arkansas State Hospital have previously found Hunter not fit to stand trial because of mental illness.

The Texarkana Gazette reports Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett says Hunter has now been deemed competent and responsible at the time of the alleged murder and assault.

Barrett said Hunter is being transferred Monday from the hospital to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Hunter, who has pleaded not guilty.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL) – (5/16/19) Tramell Hunter is accused in the December 2016 killing of correctional officer Lisa Mauldin at the Miller County jail.

Hunter has been found incompetent to stand trial because of issues concerning his mental health.

At a court hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said Hunter was cooperating and complying with treatment orders but that doctors say his condition remains unchanged.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that a status report is due by Aug. 23.

Hunter had been assigned to the Miller County jail as part of Arkansas Department of Correction 309 program, which allows certain offenders to serve their sentences in county jails in need of labor.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.