In-N-Out is offering a ‘substitution’ for scarce ingredient until spring, a representative for the company confirmed. (Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A popular burger chain founded in California is slowly expanding east, which begs the question: Could In-N-Out Burger be headed for Arkansas?

On January 10, the company announced that it plans to open a corporate office in Tennessee, with restaurants in and around Nashville coming in 2026. This will be the chain’s first location east of Texas.

In-N-Out has no immediate plans to open a location in The Natural State, but according to its owner, it remains a possibility in the future.

“While we are focused on Tennessee at this time, knowing we’ll be delivering from our warehouse in Texas, there is a path that crosses a few other states that could be in our future.”

Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out Burger President, and Owner

The company currently has 385 locations that generated over one billion dollars in revenue in the fiscal year 2021. It was founded in Baldwin Park, California in 1948 and is celebrated for its burgers, french fries, and milkshakes, as well as its “not so secret menu” customization options.

Construction on the new 100,000-square-foot office in Tennessee is expected to begin by late 2024 and conclude by 2026. According to a media release, the eastern territory office will support business functions ranging from operations management to information technology.