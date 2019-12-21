“I’m literally wearing what I had on from yesterday. That’s all I have left,” man says after his rent home was destroyed in a fire

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (12/20/19) — Christmas is just days away and a man in Magnolia lost everything in a trail fire.

Wesley Mark Cook, 41, had been renting the mobile home on Columbia Rd. 36 for the last six months. He was at a neighbor’s house when the fire started.

While Cook was helping out a neighbor, a resident nearby came home during a lunch break and saw the smoke.

Cook said the resident alerted him and he immediately ran to the house, but it was too late. He opened the door and was taken aback by the thick dark smoke and smell of burning plastic, tire and wood.

He immediately turned the circuit breakers off then called 911 but there was no saving it.

“They got there around 3:30-3:45 and it was all engulfed already,” Cook said.

Photos courtesy: Magnolia Banner News

The Magnolia Banner News reported that several volunteer departments responded to the fire including the Calhoun Community Volunteer Fire Department, Village Volunteer and 4 Communities Volunteer Fire Departments.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies and the Arkansas State Police also showed up. By 5 p.m., county authorities cleared the scene and fully reopened the roadway.

“I lost everything. I’m literally wearing what I had on from yesterday. That’s all I have left,” Cook said. “I was supposed to be in the house sleeping because I was supposed to work last night but I had to get out and do some work yesterday and that saved my life.”

Everything in Cook’s home was completely destroyed including his clothes, medication, a newly purchased washer and dryer, his mother’s antique furniture and his grandmother’s cooking dishes.

“My life is gone,” he said. “Everything that I had from my childhood to the age I am now is gone.”

“I had a set of antique bowls That my grandmother used to mix biscuit dough and pancake dough. She had glass bowls that she got back in 1900.”

Despite the damages lost, Cook is grateful to have one thing and that’s his life. It’s not the first time he’s had a brush with death. In 2003, he was struck by lightning. According to the doctors then, Cook said they believed he was dead for 45 minutes.

“The good Lord wasn’t ready for then and he’s sure not ready for me now or he would’ve taken me,” he said.

In the midst of tragedy he has one lesson he’s learned through all of this. Cook said he’s grateful that he took the necessary steps to avoid an even greater loss and hopes other people take heed of this meaningful advice.

“Always have your renters insurance up to date,” he said. “If you’re a renter, get renters insurance. It’s not that much per month and it will help.”

The Magnolia community has already stepped in to help Cook. He is a patient at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center and they have been accepting donations on his behalf.

Many people took to social media asking how they could help. Cook’s nurse at MRMC, Elaina Jones, compiled a list of items that could benefit Cook right now.

“He just mostly needs clothes and shoes,” she wrote in a comment. “He is also in need of a washer, dryer, and refrigerator.

Pants- 46-48

Shirts- 3-4x

Shoes- 13-14

Cook is currently living at neighbor’s home but that home doesn’t have a washer, dryer or refrigerator.

Donations can be dropped off at Dr. Murphy’s office at 1010 N Dudney Suite C. They’re open from Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They go to lunch 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire was caused by a rodent eating at the electrical wires.