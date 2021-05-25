ICYMI: Watch Hamburg Mayoral Debate, Early voting begins June 1

HAMBURG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 5/28/21 — The race for the Mayor of Hamburg is nearing the end. In just two weeks residents will know which of the two candidates will lead the city.



Keith Long and David Streeter faced off in a debate. Our NBC 10’s Gabrielle Phifer was the debate moderator.

Each candidates answered several questions about economic development, business and community and race relations. Residents who attended the debate say it was definitely helpful.

“I got a good understanding from each candidate on what they plan to be or what they plan to do as the mayor of Hamburg. It helped me realize who I would vote for,” Chester Owens said.

Early voting will begin June 1 and election day is on June 8th.

