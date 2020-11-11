‘I love my daddy’ Hugh Goodwin Veteran’s Day Parade shows love to U.S. Military heroes of Union County

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Veterans in Union County say theirday has been made with the overwhelming love and appreciation from kids this morning.

The sounds of loud cheers coming from bright-eyed students and Hugh Goodwin Elementary made this day one to remember for Richard Dunlap, a United States Army Veteran.

“The smiles and the cheers. It really warmed my heart. I almost cried,” he said. “I’ve never been honored like this before especially with the children. I always do things in the community for the kids but I think this is the biggest reward with what I’ve seen today.”

As hundreds of students packed the sidewalks honoring those men and women who served our country, there was one little girl amongst the crowd waving at her own special hero.

“I love my daddy,” Greenlee Harrison said.

Her dad, Kevin Harrison, served in the United States Marine Corps for 8 years before being honorably discharged.

He went out on two missions, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“It was definitely an experience that you’ll never experience any where else,” he said.

Now employed with Lanxess, he shares those battle time memories with his kids, turning some of those hard to remember moments into ones he’ll never forget.

Harrison says it’s time like this, with his family, that makes him proud to call himself a United States Veteran.

“To see her waving. It makes everything worth it,” Harrison said.