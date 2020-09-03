‘I appreciate the Lord keeping me going’ Oldest and longest-serving employee with the city of El Dorado says he in it for the long-haul

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — One man in El Dorado holds claim to being the oldest employee and longest-serving employee for the city, according to Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer.

“I appreciate the Lord keeping me going,” Pleasant Miles said. “I’d rather be working than siting at the house. Social security don’t give you too much. You have to work if you want to get a little money. You can’t get it sitting at the house.”

Miles, 81, started working for the city in 1959. He’s known in the community as “Bud” but those around him also know him to be one of the hardest working individuals. He currently mows around town and works in the recycling center.

“He never takes off unless it’s vacation or his birthday. He never calls in sick,” his supervisor, Anthony Traylor said. “Wherever he can be used at he’s willing to go. So, that’s motivation to our younger people that’s coming up behind him.”

Not much slows him down. Not his age or his health.

“I had a light heart attack once,” he said. “I stayed in the hospital for a week.”

Other than that one health episode, Miles hasn’t had any major surgeries though he does keep up with his regularly scheduled doctor visits.

When Miles first started working for the city, he was hauling cardboard. Then, he started picking up trash and later started driving trucks.

He left the job twice, one of those instances lasted for a 4-year period. The next time, he quit his job to look for other opportunities with better pay. His time away wasn’t long though because his supervisors came knocking at his door wanting him to come back.

“If they ever found out I was leaving the job, they came at me,” he said. “I always tried to do what they asked me to do. No fighting back or nothing.”

Anthony Traylor, his supervisor now, grew up watching Miles work around the city. Miles’ dedication and hard work is admired by those he works with.

“Everybody just loves Mr. Bud,” Traylor said. “Everyone has great respect for him and everyone just looks up to him,” Traylor said.

He lost his wife 14 years ago and recently lost his son. Working isn’t just a distraction for what he lost but its purpose for what he still has.

“My boy had a daughter. She just turned 18,” he said. So, I’m trying to help her and do for her.”

Miles hopes to continue working the rest of his life and being the positive light that everyone needs to see.

The city will recognize Miles during city council meeting next Thursday.