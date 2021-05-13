I-40 Bridge update; Arkansas DOTD says progress is being made

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) are working to repair the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River to get traffic moving.

According to the ARDOT and TDOT say they have been able to accomplish the following:

Generated a computer model of the bridge and adjusted it to include the damages and current conditions. Now that the model closely matches the real situation it will be used to test future repairs.

Discussed the current situation and risk factor of reopening the river to barge traffic with the Coast Guard so that they could evaluate and decide if it is safe to resume operations in that waterway.

Agreed that the first step is to complete temporary repairs designed to guarantee the safety of personnel and equipment required to be on the structure while putting the long term repairs into place.

The two transportation agencies say there is a new webpage dedicated to the closure of the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge.

They say you can stay up to date by following @myARDOT on Twitter and using the hashtag #40MSRiverBridge. Find additional information at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.