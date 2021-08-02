I-40 bridge linking Arkansas, Tennessee fully reopens

FILE – This undated photo released by the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows a crack in a steel beam on the Interstate 40 bridge, near Memphis, Tenn. The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that was closed after a crack was found in the span will begin reopening ahead of schedule. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen to limited traffic on Saturday July 31, 2021, night. (Tennessee Department of Transportation via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee has fully reopened ahead of schedule after repairs to a crack that had shut down the span since early May.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s spokeswoman said in a tweet the department reopened the westbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River to traffic on Monday.

The agency had not originally planned to reopen the westbound lanes until Friday.

The I-40 bridge was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a crack in one of its horizontal steel beams critical for the bridge’s structural integrity.