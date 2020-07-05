Hutchinson will insist on masks if Trump rallies in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says if President Donald Trump decides to hold a campaign rally in Arkansas, the state will insist that all participants are socially distanced or wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, Hutchinson said you have to protect yourself and others, and take the threat of the virus seriously. He says he would have liked to have seen more face coverings at a Trump event at Mount Rushmore on Friday, and that he would insist on face masks if social distancing was impossible at any Trump events in Arkansas.

