Hutchinson backs Sarah Sanders’ bid for Arkansas governor

FILE – Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, right, greets supporters at an event for her campaign for governor at a Colton’s Steak House on Sept. 10, 2021, in Cabot, Ark. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, endorsed Sarah Sanders’ bid to succeed him as governor, days after the former White House press secretary’s path to the Republican nomination was cleared. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is backing former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ bid to succeed him as governor. Hutchinson endorsed Sanders on Friday, days after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge dropped out of the governor’s race and cleared Sanders’ path to the Republican nomination.

Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection next year. Sanders has been lining up endorsements from the state’s top Republicans since Rutledge’s exit from the race. Several Democrats are also running for governor.