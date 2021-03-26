Human Rights Campaign: AR transgender sports ban law is ‘unconstitutional’, works to fight against it

EL DORADO, Ark. KTVE/KARD (3/26/21) — Human rights advocacy groups are fighting back after Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a transgender sports ban into law, prohibiting any transgender woman or girl from competing in school sports consistent with their gender identity. This includes K-12 sports, college and intramural sports.

The Arkansas governor signed the bill Thursday afternoon saying, “This law simply says that female athletes should not have to compete in a sport against a student of the male sex when the sport is designed for women’s competition. I agree with the intention of this law. This will help promote and maintain fairness in women’s sporting events.”

Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights group, says this is discrimination.

“We are disappointed, frustrated and incredibly angry,” State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel at the Human Rights Campaign, Catherine Oakley said. “Transgender youth deserve so much better than this piece of legislation and it’s really a betrayal of these young people who are just trying to navigate their adolescence.”

State Representative Sonia Barker from Smackover was one of the sponsors for the bill.

“I want every person interested in sports to have the opportunity to play and to compete in a fair setting. I believe this bill, which doesn’t prohibit any student from playing sports, accomplishes both of those goals while continuing to establish a level playing field for our girls and women athletes,” she wrote in a statement to KTVE.

The state of Idaho’s transgender sports ban is currently being challenged in federal court by the American Civil Liberties Union. HRC didn’t say whether or not the organization would take legal action but they are planning to do what they can to fight this law.

“All I can right now is that we are exploring every option and there is no doubt in my mind that bill is unconstitutional,” Oakley said.

On Friday, Governor Hutchinson also signed the medical conscience objections law allowing doctors to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral objections.

