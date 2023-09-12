HUGHES, Ark. — The Hughes Police Department in Arkansas, which shut down in 2019, had some of its cars set on fire overnight, officials say.

According to the mayor’s office, at around 12:30 a.m., three vehicles were engulfed in flames at the City Hall parking lot.

It is suspected that the incident is an act of arson. Arkansas State Police are investigating the case.

The city of Hughes shut down its police department in 2019 due to personnel problems. A statement was released saying the closure was due to “an insufficient number of fully certified officers.”