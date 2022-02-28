FAYTETEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is taking a toll on people’s mental health.

The global scale of the events in Ukraine can feel like a heavy weight on some people. Seeing images, watching videos and hearing personal stories of the crisis can be overwhelming.

Kati Wells, certified cognitive and behavioral therapist, said the first step to cope with the events is acknowledging how you feel.

“Be able to identify that and sit with that feeling as well,” Well said.

She said it’s important to break down what you can and cannot control.

“Drawing that back to the more of the individual or community level because that is what is right in front of us,” Wells said.

Wells said you can narrow it down to what you can do to help.

“Being able to impact financially where you can, being able to support people that you know or that you know there the best way you can,” Wells said.

Counselor at Preferred Counseling, Brian Abshere, said all the information we see online and in the news can be hard to digest, so he recommends taking breaks from social media.

“A lot of it is just giving ourselves time to be able to give ourselves a break from it, a step away from this moment where we’re subjecting ourselves to this possible exposure,” Abshere said.

Abshere also said the Ukraine crisis can bring up past trauma for some people. He said it’s important to know you’re not alone. He recommends talking to a trusted person about how you are feeling about the situation.