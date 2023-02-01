Winter icicles hanging from a roof covered by the snow of a wooden house in Fraser, Colorado (Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A winter ice storm moved through Arkansas this week with effects still present two days later.

The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety is now offering residents tips on how to assess the situation surrounding homes and how to do so safely.

According to IBHS, after an event, home, and business owners should:

Remove snow and de-ice walkways as soon as it is safe to do so, ensuring the melting agent is appropriate for the temperature.

Observe for signs of snow load damage like creaking sounds, a sagging roof, cracks in the ceiling or walls, water stains and doors or windows that no longer open and close correctly.

Look for downed trees and contact a professional for removal if needed.

Check water flow by turning on faucets to see if pipes are frozen; and if so, shut off the water supply and contact a plumber.

Report damage to your insurer as soon as possible, document losses and keep receipts in an electronic file that can be accessed from anywhere using cloud storage.

Temperatures are still forecasted to stay below freezing throughout Wednesday, Feb. 1 with another chance of winter precipitation moving into the area, primarily in the River Valley.

Homeowners should also follow these tips when heating their homes.