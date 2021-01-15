House speaker’s office invader to be put under house arrest

This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Arl., Sheriff’s Office shows Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, and is being held in the county jail after he was charged by federal prosecutors with three counts for storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. Barnett was in a viral photo where he could be seen inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week has been put under House arrest as he awaits trial.

A federal magistrate judge in Arkansas set a $5,000 bond for Richard Barnett and confined him to his home in Gravette, Arkansas, with a GPS monitor to track his location.

She also prohibited him from using the internet or having contact with anyone else who participated in last week’s riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors indicated the government will appeal. Barnett is set to be released Saturday.