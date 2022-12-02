JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Following a mid-November house fire, a Jacksonville family has lost everything, leaving them without answers on what their next step will be.

“It really didn’t set in until the next day that everything we owned was gone,” Caseyjo George said.

The George family will have to start from scratch as all they have left is burnt rubble.

George said that on Nov. 16, she was at her salon nearby when her 3-year-old, who was playing outside, ran inside and told her their home was on fire.

George said she went back into her salon and continued to cut hair as she “looked out the window and we just watched it burn.”

According to George, it was started by their dryer cord overheating.

Caseyjo’s husband hasn’t worked since January because of a severe brain injury suffered in a 4-wheeler accident.

“All year it’s been so tough, and we were already struggling, and this happened which was a huge setback because we were finally moving forward,” George said.

The family is staying in a camper they rented from a neighbor, but only for the next two weeks.

George said having to explain the situation to her 5 kids is tough.

“We’re just putting one foot in front of the other and we’re just moving,” George said.

With it being the holiday season, the Christmas list for their 5 kids has changed to just wanting a place to call home.

“They deserve a good Christmas but it’s hard right now,” the mother said.

Also, George said they have no insurance but she’s thankful for all the help from the community who’s donated more than she can keep up with. There’s also a GoFundMe account set up for those that would like to donate.