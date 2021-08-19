Hospital bed shortage in Arkansas puts a strain on ambulance services

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 8/19/21 — More than 1,400 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas. The bed shortage across the state is putting a strain on ambulance services.

“The amount of overtime that is required is just getting exponentially larger,” CEO of Pro-Med Ambulance, Ken Kelley said. “In this wave of the pandemic we’ve seen an increase in long distance transports. We’ve had patients who have traveled from El Dorado to Mountain Home, to Springdale, to Fayetteville.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Medical Center of South Arkansas is treating 9 covid patients and all of its intensive care beds are being utilized though a spokesperson says the hospital does have the capacity to care for additional patients.

“We have supplemented our employed team with contracted staff to ensure safe, quality, care when needed,” MCSA Spokesperson, Alex Bennett wrote in a statement.

Kelley, a nearly 40 year veteran in the force, averages typical wait times for patients to transition from the ambulance to the hospital to be about 30 minutes. An hour wait isn’t uncommon but during the pandemic the wait times are much longer to get admitted into some hospitals.

“In some of the metropolitan areas it can be up to three hours or four hours before the ambulance can transition the patient to hospital care,” he said.

That’s why Kelley and his team have stocked up on additional equipment to better protect themselves as they care for others.

The ambulances are each equipped with ventilators plus cleaning tools and technologies to disinfect the inside of the vehicle.

There is a personal decontamination sprayer that allows first responders to instantly clean the units between each transport.

Plus, each EMT is equipped with a positive air purified respirator which allows for better filtration over longer distances.

Right now, the only thing that’s going to help these EMT’s and other first responders is if the community takes this virus seriously.

“The only way we do that is through personal care, vaccination and community education,” he said.

Pro-Med Ambulance is part of the Ambulance Association and Kelley says they are working with state officials if the current situations becomes even more overwhelming.

“There is a plan in place if our system becomes more taxed we have an alliance network of ambulance providers that are ready to stand up and answer that additional work load. Unlike most areas that were caught off guard, I think our community is well prepared and I think our state is well prepared,” he said.

Kelley is encouraging the community to only call for an ambulance service if necessary.